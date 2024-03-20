Studio Session: JoJomber returns to WYSO on his 'Ohio World Tour'

JoJomber returned to WYSO for a live studio session with Midday Music host Evan Miller. The singer visited WYSO’s studios during his “Ohio World Tour,” which included performances at Dionysus Disco in Oberlin, The Emporium in Yellow Springs, and Cafe Bourbon Street in Columbus. For the first time, JoJomber performed on WYSO with full band accompaniment. He was joined in studio by four fellow students at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music: Joe Cho (guitar), Arthur Kaplan (cajon), Gideon Held (guitar and vocals), and Sophia Ali (vocals). Held and Ali also perform as the folk duo Onion. JoJomber and Onion played a selection of original music live on air, including several unreleased songs.

JoJomber told Evan that several of the songs in his set were written during a recent trip to Berlin, Germany, where he spent a semester abroad with several of his bandmates. "Being in a new place with my friends and bandmates really sparked something special," he said. "We were all immersed in a different culture, and that definitely influenced our music.” The band–who embarked on their Ohio mini-tour during their spring break–also chatted about balancing school with life as a musician. “We skipped a little bit of school to be here,” JoJomber joked.

JoJomber’s latest recorded single, “Believe Me, I’ve Tried,” is available on major streaming platforms. For updates about his upcoming performances and releases, follow him on Instagram.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a live studio session recorded by Evan Miller on March 14, 2024.