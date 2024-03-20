© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: JoJomber returns to WYSO on his 'Ohio World Tour'

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:50 PM EDT
From Left: Gideon Held, Arthur Kaplan, JoJomber, Sophia Ali, and Joe Cho.

JoJomber returned to WYSO for a live studio session with Midday Music host Evan Miller. The singer visited WYSO’s studios during his “Ohio World Tour,” which included performances at Dionysus Disco in Oberlin, The Emporium in Yellow Springs, and Cafe Bourbon Street in Columbus. For the first time, JoJomber performed on WYSO with full band accompaniment. He was joined in studio by four fellow students at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music: Joe Cho (guitar), Arthur Kaplan (cajon), Gideon Held (guitar and vocals), and Sophia Ali (vocals). Held and Ali also perform as the folk duo Onion. JoJomber and Onion played a selection of original music live on air, including several unreleased songs.

JoJomber told Evan that several of the songs in his set were written during a recent trip to Berlin, Germany, where he spent a semester abroad with several of his bandmates. "Being in a new place with my friends and bandmates really sparked something special," he said. "We were all immersed in a different culture, and that definitely influenced our music.” The band–who embarked on their Ohio mini-tour during their spring break–also chatted about balancing school with life as a musician. “We skipped a little bit of school to be here,” JoJomber joked.

JoJomber’s latest recorded single, “Believe Me, I’ve Tried,” is available on major streaming platforms. For updates about his upcoming performances and releases, follow him on Instagram.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a live studio session recorded by Evan Miller on March 14, 2024.

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day