© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Interview: Eman Jones gives a preview of WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
www.facebook.com/kcartersonofhiphop/

Dayton rapper Eman Jones joined Midday Music host Evan Miller for a live studio interview on the eve of his August 5 performance at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert. The concert is a showcase of the Dayton rap scene at Levitt Pavilion, and will also feature Tino, K. Carter, and Trey Posey. The show begins at 7:00pm and admission is free of charge.

In the interview, Eman talked about building a career as a musician, a process he started in his early 20s. He explained to Evan why capturing real life has been the goal of his music.

“I get inspired by life, and I talk about situations I’ve been in or situations I witnessed. I feel like that’s the best type of music you can make, because people can relate to it and put themselves in your shoes. That’s how you make timeless music.”

Several special guests, including C-Money Baby, YVNN, and Luther Suede, will join Eman on stage at the Listener Appreciation Concert this Saturday. He will perform with a live band, which features Dre Manuel–who produces many of Eman’s tracks–on keyboards, Big Mac on bass, and Dion on drums. Eman told Evan why he prefers performing with a live band to performing with a DJ.

“It’s more of a vibe. You can really get in there and do different things with your voice, things that you can’t do just rapping with a tack to the beat. You gotta stay in the same pocket and do the same thing when you’re with a DJ, but the band gives you more freedom.”

Eman Jones’ music is available on streaming platforms. His latest release, Sincerely Yours, came out in May. He says he plans to release another project by September of this year. More information about his music is available on Instagram or Facebook.

Tags
Midday Music MusicHip-HopLocal Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day