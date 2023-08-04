Interview: Eman Jones gives a preview of WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert

Dayton rapper Eman Jones joined Midday Music host Evan Miller for a live studio interview on the eve of his August 5 performance at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert. The concert is a showcase of the Dayton rap scene at Levitt Pavilion, and will also feature Tino, K. Carter, and Trey Posey. The show begins at 7:00pm and admission is free of charge.

In the interview, Eman talked about building a career as a musician, a process he started in his early 20s. He explained to Evan why capturing real life has been the goal of his music.

“I get inspired by life, and I talk about situations I’ve been in or situations I witnessed. I feel like that’s the best type of music you can make, because people can relate to it and put themselves in your shoes. That’s how you make timeless music.”

Several special guests, including C-Money Baby, YVNN, and Luther Suede, will join Eman on stage at the Listener Appreciation Concert this Saturday. He will perform with a live band, which features Dre Manuel–who produces many of Eman’s tracks–on keyboards, Big Mac on bass, and Dion on drums. Eman told Evan why he prefers performing with a live band to performing with a DJ.

“It’s more of a vibe. You can really get in there and do different things with your voice, things that you can’t do just rapping with a tack to the beat. You gotta stay in the same pocket and do the same thing when you’re with a DJ, but the band gives you more freedom.”

Eman Jones’ music is available on streaming platforms. His latest release, Sincerely Yours, came out in May. He says he plans to release another project by September of this year. More information about his music is available on Instagram or Facebook.

