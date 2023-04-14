"This Must Be The Party" Talking Heads tribute returns to Dayton this weekend

Dayton's Talking Heads tribute concert is returning to the Gem City this weekend, for its first performance since 2019. This Must Be This Party recreates the classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense, and this year benefits the Seedling Foundation at Stivers School For The Arts. Musicians from around the Miami Valley and beyond are joining in for the event, including guest vocalist Sammi Garett of the band Cool Cool Cool (currently the backing band for founding/touring Talking Heads members Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew on their Remain in Light tour). Garett, alongside Nathan Lewis of Cincinnati Afrobeat/funk band Ernie Johnson From Detroit, spoke to WYSO's Evan Miller about the festivities, and their individual projects (Ernie Johnson From Detroit has an album release show for their latest work Swamp Nymph on Saturday April 15th at Yellow Cab Tavern, and Cool Cool Cool with return to Ohio for the Remain in Light tour at Columbus' Newport Music Hall on Saturday June 3).

This Must Be The Party: A Tribute to the Talking Heads takes place on Friday, April 14th at The Brightside in Dayton, to benefit the Seedling Foundation at Stivers School For The Arts. For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com.