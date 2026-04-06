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Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dravin and the Ravens tease new album with latest single 'Mulder and Scully'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

2026 is shaping up to be a big year of releases for Cincinnati band Dravin and the Ravens. Their latest release Mulder and Scully is the first among a list of singles they plan to release to tease an upcoming album tracked at Nashville recording studio Welcome to 1979.

"It's been a very, I don't want to say a behind the scenes kind of year, but we've been working on a lot of stuff pretty diligently." said Dravin Downey (guitar/vocals). "We went to Nashville back in August. We tracked an album in about a day. We tracked basics there, and then we've been working on finishing it up here at the home studio."

On April 17 the band will celebrate the release of their next single with a party at Yellow Cab Tavern performing live alongside local bands Good Soup and The Fotons. Looking forward, Downey says this is the single the band is most excited about.

"I mean I think for all of us we want to see the next single succeed. I know it's one that means a lot to us. We've developed it kind of as a group and it's got a lot of personal meaning so we want that one to get out there into the world and spread its wings a little more and we'll be pushing it hard."

Keep up with Dravin and the Ravens on their Instagram. Stream and purchase their latest single Mulder and Scully on bandcamp.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard