Studio Session: Dravin and the Ravens tease new album with latest single 'Mulder and Scully'

2026 is shaping up to be a big year of releases for Cincinnati band Dravin and the Ravens. Their latest release Mulder and Scully is the first among a list of singles they plan to release to tease an upcoming album tracked at Nashville recording studio Welcome to 1979.

"It's been a very, I don't want to say a behind the scenes kind of year, but we've been working on a lot of stuff pretty diligently." said Dravin Downey (guitar/vocals). "We went to Nashville back in August. We tracked an album in about a day. We tracked basics there, and then we've been working on finishing it up here at the home studio."

On April 17 the band will celebrate the release of their next single with a party at Yellow Cab Tavern performing live alongside local bands Good Soup and The Fotons. Looking forward, Downey says this is the single the band is most excited about.

"I mean I think for all of us we want to see the next single succeed. I know it's one that means a lot to us. We've developed it kind of as a group and it's got a lot of personal meaning so we want that one to get out there into the world and spread its wings a little more and we'll be pushing it hard."

Keep up with Dravin and the Ravens on their Instagram. Stream and purchase their latest single Mulder and Scully on bandcamp.