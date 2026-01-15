WinterFolk Festival returns to Oregon Express this Saturday

This Saturday, January 17, WinterFolk returns to the Oregon Express with doors opening at 8 and music starting at 9PM sharp. Organizer and musician Harold Hensley joined host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope to discuss the upcoming festivities.

"There's not enough stuff to do in the winter and everyone's cooped up. So this is like my attempt to get people out of their homes, to put the big electric blanket down, and come out to see some music," said Hensley.

The event will be begin with a songwriters round featuring Amber Hart, Nicholas Clay, and Seth Gilliam. Hensley anticipates that the energy on stage for this one will be heartwarming.

"Like I can see it happening, the three of them on stage and all of their personalities. I think it'll be kind of funny too. I can just see them playing off of each other and it being a really good time."

After the songwriter's round Midwestern Mrs. will take the stage with Jeff Butcher, followed by Jenny and the Streetwalkers. Finally Harold Hensley and Still Life Drive will close out the evening with a bit more punch than a regular folk set.

"My band is hosting, Harold Hensley and Still Life Drive, which will be a little loud this year." said Hensley. "I've been playing electric guitar, which I haven't done in like over 20 years, and I'm gonna buy one and just do it."

For more info on WinterFolk 2026 check out the Facebook event.