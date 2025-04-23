Mutual aid concert series kicks off with Jam Night For Trans Rights

Dayton based musician and organizer Vibe returned to WYSO for a conversation with Juliet Fromholt about the upcoming Jam Night for Trans Rights, a night of live dance music that will raise funds to benefit TransOhio. It's the first in a series of mutual aid centered events that Vibes is hosting.

"The goal is to get as many people doing music as possible. And hardware-based electronic music is a very hands-on, very tactile, easy way to get into music. And so I kind of want to showcase that in its own way and kind of build the pool of electronic music performers and artists and Dayton," said Vibes "And kind of in tandem with that, to quell my fatalism about the state of the world and all sorts of other buzzwords that I could say. I feel like...to not sit in a state of paralysis, I must be injecting or inserting a layer of mutual aid or direct action into everything I do. And so kind of the music pathway is the perfect way to meld those two kind of things."

The March 28 event at Belmont Billiards will feature music from Mt. Analogue, King Terpz, Future Bjard and Pineapple.io. After this initial show, Vibes plans to hold recurring shows at venues around the Dayton area supporting a variety of causes.

"You've got to think about sort of the experience of the people that you want them to have. So from start to finish, it's kind of like a movie. You're telling a story, kind of, of a night. You're creating an experience for people to go out and they're spending their time. So it's like, you wanna make it worthwhile."

