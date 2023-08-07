© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Bear The Moon release their debut EP, 'Microscopic'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Cincinnati band Bear the Moon in the WYSO studios.
Juliet Fromholt.
/
WYSO

Cincinnati band Bear The Moon joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a live studio session and interview following the release of their debut EP, Microscopic, last month. They also have two upcoming performances in Cincinnati. The band features Alex Karshner on vocals and guitar, Justin Ghamandi on guitar, Lawrence Cobb on bass, and Travis Gray on drums.

In the interview, the band members talked about forming Bear The Moon in fall 2022. The band grew out of the collaboration of Alex and Lawrence, who began playing music together after work. “We started going to my practice space after work and writing a little bit, and eventually we started realizing, ‘this is pretty good,’” Alex said. He and Lawrence decided to recruit two more musicians for the band.

“We found Travis on an app called Vampr. It’s kind of like Hinge or Tinder, but for musicians to find other musicians. And we’ve known Justin for a long time. It took some coaxing, but we eventually got him to join.”

With the addition of Travis on drums and Justin on guitar, Bear The Moon set out to define their sound and write new material for the group.“We all come from different backgrounds, so we essentially just took pieces of people’s backgrounds to try to make one cohesive sound together,” said Travis. Before long, took to the studio to record their new 5-track EP, Microscopic, which came out on July 26, 2023.

Bear The Moon have also started performing live in the Cincinnati area, though they say they hope to tour outside the state in future. Justin reflected on the band’s journey over the past year.

“It’s very interesting to see where these songs came from, from the writing room, to the recording room, to seeing people dance to them… It’s kind of surreal, to be honest, because it happened so quickly. We were writing these songs not that long ago and now we’re at a radio station.”

Bear The Moon will perform live alongside Colin Bracewell and Dearest at Northside Tavern on Wednesday, August 9. They will also play on Sunday, August 13, at Motr Pub with Dravin & The Ravens. Their EP, Microscopic, is available on streaming services. Information and updates about Bear The Moon are available on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day