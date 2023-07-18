© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Bomb Bunny releases new single, 'Bleach Daisy'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

This week, Bomb Bunny joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a studio performance and interview live on WYSO. The band features Fran on guitar and vocals, Isaac on bass, and Kyra and Charlie on the drums.

In the interview, the bandmates talk about forming Bomb Bunny after they met at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton. They describe their sound as "noisy shoegaze/dream pop." According to Fran, each member provided a unique and complementary element to the band’s sound:

“The music I was making before sounds like me, which is very dreamy and shoegaze-y. Then Kyra brought a very punk drum sound that makes it super punchy, and Issac brought a more dissonant, clashing sound.”

The band also talks about making their debut EP, BOMB BUNNY, which came out in December 2022. The EP was recorded in Yellow Springs at Levelhead Studio, and was engineered and mixed by Jayson Hartings. While the tracks were recorded live to tape, Fran said it took countless hours of post-production to achieve the massive sound she wanted on the album. “[Jayson] and I would find all these effects in the computer system and add them on top of my pedal board, just to make it really big,” she said.

Bomb Bunny performed five original songs live in WYSO’s studios. Their latest single, "Bleach Daisy," was released on Saturday, July 15, on Bandcamp and streaming platforms. For more information about their upcoming releases and performances, find @BombBunny_ on Instagram.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day