Studio Session: Bomb Bunny releases new single, 'Bleach Daisy'

This week, Bomb Bunny joined Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt for a studio performance and interview live on WYSO. The band features Fran on guitar and vocals, Isaac on bass, and Kyra and Charlie on the drums.

In the interview, the bandmates talk about forming Bomb Bunny after they met at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton. They describe their sound as "noisy shoegaze/dream pop." According to Fran, each member provided a unique and complementary element to the band’s sound:

“The music I was making before sounds like me, which is very dreamy and shoegaze-y. Then Kyra brought a very punk drum sound that makes it super punchy, and Issac brought a more dissonant, clashing sound.”

The band also talks about making their debut EP, BOMB BUNNY, which came out in December 2022. The EP was recorded in Yellow Springs at Levelhead Studio, and was engineered and mixed by Jayson Hartings. While the tracks were recorded live to tape, Fran said it took countless hours of post-production to achieve the massive sound she wanted on the album. “[Jayson] and I would find all these effects in the computer system and add them on top of my pedal board, just to make it really big,” she said.

Bomb Bunny performed five original songs live in WYSO’s studios. Their latest single, "Bleach Daisy," was released on Saturday, July 15, on Bandcamp and streaming platforms. For more information about their upcoming releases and performances, find @BombBunny_ on Instagram.

