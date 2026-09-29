Studio Session: DJ Airwalk spins two hours of records spanning Baltimore club to jungle

Columbus' own DJ Airwalk is a fiend for buying records on Discogs. For this episode of Club Cuts Airwalk rinsed two hours of vinyl only. In the first hour he started with some soulful house music and then made his way to a genre called Baltimore club. He says one of his friends introduced him to this style of dance music.

"I do a monthly party in Columbus called Wax Cafe. It's me, DJ Sinceer, and Chris McKee. One of those DJs, Sinceer, he got me onto this genre of music called Baltimore Club, which is super breakbeat focused, super hip hop adjacent. But it's like a roundhouse tempo. I just got super into it because my first love was jungle."

Working under different aliases DJ Airwalk is able to explore different genres and produce music that fits whatever vibe he's into at the time. This curiosity fuels a versatile style of DJing that keeps giving more and more to the dance floor.

Listen to DJ Airwalk's full two hour set for Club Cuts on Soundcloud and keep up to date with him on instagram @djairwalk.