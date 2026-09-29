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Arts & Culture
Club Cuts

Studio Session: DJ Airwalk spins two hours of records spanning Baltimore club to jungle

By Barry Leonhard
Published September 29, 2026 at 6:23 PM EDT
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Columbus' own DJ Airwalk is a fiend for buying records on Discogs. For this episode of Club Cuts Airwalk rinsed two hours of vinyl only. In the first hour he started with some soulful house music and then made his way to a genre called Baltimore club. He says one of his friends introduced him to this style of dance music.

"I do a monthly party in Columbus called Wax Cafe. It's me, DJ Sinceer, and Chris McKee. One of those DJs, Sinceer, he got me onto this genre of music called Baltimore Club, which is super breakbeat focused, super hip hop adjacent. But it's like a roundhouse tempo. I just got super into it because my first love was jungle."

Working under different aliases DJ Airwalk is able to explore different genres and produce music that fits whatever vibe he's into at the time. This curiosity fuels a versatile style of DJing that keeps giving more and more to the dance floor.

Listen to DJ Airwalk's full two hour set for Club Cuts on Soundcloud and keep up to date with him on instagram @djairwalk.

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Club Cuts Studio SessionsMusic
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
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