Studio Session: Midwest DJ Kimyon has big plans for Dayton this summer

Kimyon Huggins is a long time midwest DJ and promoter who has recently returned to his stomping grounds in the Dayton music scene. For years he made a name for himself promoting parties in NYC, bringing in sought-after DJs from out of town. From the very first party he attended in the early nineties, he knew that this was his calling.

"I went to my first party in a warehouse in Dayton in the city limits and I loved it. I needed to go back. I needed to figure out where the next party was the following weekend. Here we are, you know, 35 years later."

Similar to many musicians today, the progression from attendee to event promoter happened very naturally for Kimyon.

"I became a student of just the culture, and then I started DJing, and I became a student to DJing. Then I wanted to give myself an opportunity without having to wait for somebody to book me or to kick me off the decks. That's how you take care of your own destiny, is by doing your own things."

Kimyon has big plans for Dayton this summer. In the early weeks of August, while Art in the City is going on, Kimyon will be hosting an event in the old Elder Beerman space in the Court House square. The event will feature DJs, all the paintings from his FUTURE IS NOW events, and more.

"We have a big show planned where we're bringing all of the paintings from the live stream I've been doing for the last six years. We've confirmed the old Elder Beerman space and we're doing this big event. It's a 15,000 square foot floor with an atrium. We'll have 24 Dayton artists in with the 250 paintings from 130 mostly New York artists."

Stream Kimyon's entire two hour DJ set for Club Cuts on Soundcloud.