Behind the Groove - 3/7/24

By Peter Day
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by DJ Payday:

Editor's Note: This episode of Behind the Groove is truncated due to NPR News special coverage of President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address.

Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
