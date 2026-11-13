© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Today

WYSO Today: November 13, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:15 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Construction of the new water tower that will draw from a well field in Park Layne started last week.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
Construction of the new water tower that will draw from a well field in Park Layne started last week. The tower will bring municipal water to hundreds of Donnelsville residents who have contaminated wells.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A Clark County village is connecting more than 200 residents to municipal water lines due to contaminated wells; academics from the Myaamia Center at Miami University are featured in a new documentary series on the History Channel; the Ohio Chamber of Commerce supports data centers in Ohio as economic generators; and there’s ongoing pressure for Ohio Senators to vote on a child marriage bill even though the president of the Senate hasn’t allowed it to go up for a vote.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier