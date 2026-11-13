WYSO Today: November 13, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A Clark County village is connecting more than 200 residents to municipal water lines due to contaminated wells; academics from the Myaamia Center at Miami University are featured in a new documentary series on the History Channel; the Ohio Chamber of Commerce supports data centers in Ohio as economic generators; and there’s ongoing pressure for Ohio Senators to vote on a child marriage bill even though the president of the Senate hasn’t allowed it to go up for a vote.