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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: November 11, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:17 AM EST
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Three of five black, granite benches presented during the ground breaking of the new Greene County Veterans Memorial.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Three of five black, granite benches presented during the ground breaking of the new Greene County Veterans Memorial.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A new veterans memorial is coming to downtown Xenia while a dedication ceremony for a new Veterans memorial in Dayton will be dedicated on Friday; an Ohio community is responding to the lack of public transportation for Veterans with medical appointments; and the U.S. Representative for Ohio's 4th Congressional District Jim Jordan who was just re-elected last week will become the US House minority leader in January.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier