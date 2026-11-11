WYSO Today: November 11, 2026
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WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A new veterans memorial is coming to downtown Xenia while a dedication ceremony for a new Veterans memorial in Dayton will be dedicated on Friday; an Ohio community is responding to the lack of public transportation for Veterans with medical appointments; and the U.S. Representative for Ohio's 4th Congressional District Jim Jordan who was just re-elected last week will become the US House minority leader in January.