WYSO Today: November 10, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Champaign County faces a deficit in its food assistance program after new federal rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program went into effect last month; several law enforcement groups want to put guardrails on Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers; a frat at Ohio State University is suspended after two people were set on fire; and Honda is expanding its Marysville manufacturing facilities.