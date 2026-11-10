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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: November 10, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published November 10, 2026 at 8:10 AM EST
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Champaign County's Job and Family Services lobby area
Champaign County Job and Family Services
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Contributed
Champaign County faces a deficit of over $80,000 after cuts in federal SNAP benefits.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Champaign County faces a deficit in its food assistance program after new federal rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program went into effect last month; several law enforcement groups want to put guardrails on Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers; a frat at Ohio State University is suspended after two people were set on fire; and Honda is expanding its Marysville manufacturing facilities.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier