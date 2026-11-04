WYSO Today: November 4, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. An historic night for Ohio as the blue wave engulfs the state and sends the first woman to the governor's mansion; Sherrod Brown returns to Washington; Beavercreek's sixth attempt at getting a city income tax fails; three Piqua City Council members are recalled; longtime Congressman Mike Turner loses his seat; and a state constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote in person passes.