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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: November 4, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:21 AM EST
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A red, white and blue sticker that says "Ohio Voted" is held by a hand.
Montgomery County Board of Elections
/
Public Record
The blue wave comes to Ohio as voters decided races and issues on November 3.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. An historic night for Ohio as the blue wave engulfs the state and sends the first woman to the governor's mansion; Sherrod Brown returns to Washington; Beavercreek's sixth attempt at getting a city income tax fails; three Piqua City Council members are recalled; longtime Congressman Mike Turner loses his seat; and a state constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote in person passes.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier