WYSO Today: November 3, 2026
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WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A longtime educator in Yellow Springs will be honored with a new basketball court named after him; Ohio has broken the record for the most amount of early votes cast in an off-year election; a charitable pharmacy in southwest Ohio that fills prescriptions for free is expanding its services statewide; and a preservation group names the top ten most endangered historical properties in Dayton.