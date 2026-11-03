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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: November 3, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:11 AM EST
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The Diner on St. Clair made the 2026 list of the top ten most endangered properties in Dayton.
Kaitlin Schroeder
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WYSO
The Diner on St. Clair made the 2026 list of the top ten most endangered properties in Dayton.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A longtime educator in Yellow Springs will be honored with a new basketball court named after him; Ohio has broken the record for the most amount of early votes cast in an off-year election; a charitable pharmacy in southwest Ohio that fills prescriptions for free is expanding its services statewide; and a preservation group names the top ten most endangered historical properties in Dayton.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier