WYSO Today: October 20, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The National Archives and Records Administration plans to close its center in Chicago which may impact the ability of Ohio's Native tribes to access its history; Ohio’s top elections official is calling for heightened awareness of anything out of the ordinary at Boards of Elections after the Secretary of State's office received a white powdery substance in the mail; and a local award-winning filmmaker who worked on a new PBS documentary about Haitian refugees says the project was inspiring and stressful.