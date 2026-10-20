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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 20, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 20, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
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Documentary filmmaker Steve Bognar sits on the steps of the Yellow Springs studio. In 2019, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited him to join. Bognar has been making documentary films for 35 years.
Audrey Hackett
/
Yellow Springs News
Documentary filmmaker Steve Bognar sits on the steps of the Yellow Springs studio in 2019. Bognar worked on a new PBS documentary about Haitian refugees. He called the experience inspiring but stressful.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The National Archives and Records Administration plans to close its center in Chicago which may impact the ability of Ohio's Native tribes to access its history; Ohio’s top elections official is calling for heightened awareness of anything out of the ordinary at Boards of Elections after the Secretary of State's office received a white powdery substance in the mail; and a local award-winning filmmaker who worked on a new PBS documentary about Haitian refugees says the project was inspiring and stressful.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier