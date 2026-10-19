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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 19, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 19, 2026 at 8:11 AM EDT
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'Beyond the Battlefield' is back this year with expanded programming.
Fort Recovery Museum
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'Beyond the Battlefield' is back this year with expanded programming. This year it will allow young people to learn about Native American history.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Young people will be able to hear about the most successful defeat of the US military by Native American troops thanks to a free event by a local museum; the NAACP will create a "war room" in Ohio for the upcoming election; and an appeals court rules that Ohio's EdChoice school voucher system is unconstitutional but an appeal to Ohio's Supreme Court is expected by EdChoice supporters.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier