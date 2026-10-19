WYSO Today: October 19, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Young people will be able to hear about the most successful defeat of the US military by Native American troops thanks to a free event by a local museum; the NAACP will create a "war room" in Ohio for the upcoming election; and an appeals court rules that Ohio's EdChoice school voucher system is unconstitutional but an appeal to Ohio's Supreme Court is expected by EdChoice supporters.