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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 7, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:43 AM EDT
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A new federal lawsuit claims ICE agents in Springfield have violated the First Amendment rights of observers. This image was taken from videos submitted as evidence in the case.
Sean Moorman
/
Public Record
A local theater will host a special event for Tecumseh Memorial Day, including a panel discussion with descendants of the Shawnee Chief.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Springfield ICE observer against seven ICE agents; The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will host a special event for Tecumseh Memorial Day on October 11; Anthem’s Medicare insurance plans will no longer be accepted by Kettering Heath Network unless both parties come to an agreement; and Ohio's US Senators say the federal government should look into suspending the federal gasoline tax.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier