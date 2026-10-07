WYSO Today: October 7, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Springfield ICE observer against seven ICE agents; The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs will host a special event for Tecumseh Memorial Day on October 11; Anthem’s Medicare insurance plans will no longer be accepted by Kettering Heath Network unless both parties come to an agreement; and Ohio's US Senators say the federal government should look into suspending the federal gasoline tax.