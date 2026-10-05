WYSO Today: October 5, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The funeral and memorial service of a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant who took his own life has some politicians and community leaders supporting the renewal of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian refugees; there is new movement to restore the pensions of former Delphi workers that were lost during the Great Recession; and CenterPoint Energy will change its name in the wake of its purchase by another energy company.