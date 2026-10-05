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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 5, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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A casket printed with photos of a young man and clouds has flowers on top of it.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
The casket of Pierre Damas Bel at his memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The funeral and memorial service of a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant who took his own life has some politicians and community leaders supporting the renewal of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian refugees; there is new movement to restore the pensions of former Delphi workers that were lost during the Great Recession; and CenterPoint Energy will change its name in the wake of its purchase by another energy company.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier