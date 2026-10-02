© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 2, 2026

By Shay Frank
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Visitors and staff dressed in orange safety equipment tour the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill with the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm.
Shay Frank
/
WYSO
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm tours the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill on March 25.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The Ohio EPA approves an air permit for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Middletown Steelworks, multiple organizations are asking residents to help remove invasive honeysuckle in Greene County, reporters react to Ohio's history of "botched" lethal injections for death row inmates, Clark County responds to a rabid bat and GE Aerospace and the GE Aerospace Foundation are investing $1 million dollars in Southwest Ohio.

Tags
WYSO Today WYSOWYSO PodcastsLocalEnergy
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank