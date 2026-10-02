WYSO Today: October 2, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. The Ohio EPA approves an air permit for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Middletown Steelworks, multiple organizations are asking residents to help remove invasive honeysuckle in Greene County, reporters react to Ohio's history of "botched" lethal injections for death row inmates, Clark County responds to a rabid bat and GE Aerospace and the GE Aerospace Foundation are investing $1 million dollars in Southwest Ohio.