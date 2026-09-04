WYSO Today, Septemeber 4, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A man in Springfield is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for what he claims is retaliation for recording officers, as protected by his First Amendment rights. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security responds to a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant's death after he was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. More news on algae blooms in Lake Erie, the denial of a solar farm rehearing and state-program rideshare credits to prevent impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.