© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Today

WYSO Today, Septemeber 4, 2026

Published September 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A new federal lawsuit claims ICE agents in Springfield have violated the First Amendment rights of observers. This image was taken from videos submitted as evidence in the case.
Sean Moorman

/
Public Record
A new federal lawsuit claims ICE agents in Springfield have violated the First Amendment rights of observers. This image was taken from videos submitted as evidence in the case.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A man in Springfield is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for what he claims is retaliation for recording officers, as protected by his First Amendment rights. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security responds to a 20-year-old Haitian immigrant's death after he was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. More news on algae blooms in Lake Erie, the denial of a solar farm rehearing and state-program rideshare credits to prevent impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.

WYSO Today