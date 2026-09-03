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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: September 3, 2026

Published September 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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A small camera and solar panel are mounted on a black pole, with downtown buildings and a flag in the background.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
One of the city of Dayton's Flock cameras can be found on the corner of Monument Avenue and Main Street in downtown.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Dayton Public Schools is against sharing data from the district's Flock cameras with outside agencies, while Miamisburg joins a number of cities imposing a moratorium on data centers. In Columbus, around 200 people attended a vigil for 20-year-old Haitian immigrant Pierre Damas Bel who died by apparent suicide after the Department of Homeland Security required him to wear a GPS monitor.

WYSO Today