WYSO Today: September 3, 2026
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WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Dayton Public Schools is against sharing data from the district's Flock cameras with outside agencies, while Miamisburg joins a number of cities imposing a moratorium on data centers. In Columbus, around 200 people attended a vigil for 20-year-old Haitian immigrant Pierre Damas Bel who died by apparent suicide after the Department of Homeland Security required him to wear a GPS monitor.