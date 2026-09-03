WYSO Today: September 3, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Dayton Public Schools is against sharing data from the district's Flock cameras with outside agencies, while Miamisburg joins a number of cities imposing a moratorium on data centers. In Columbus, around 200 people attended a vigil for 20-year-old Haitian immigrant Pierre Damas Bel who died by apparent suicide after the Department of Homeland Security required him to wear a GPS monitor.