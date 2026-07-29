Columbus GirlTrek uses walking to build Black women's sisterhood, wellness

On this week's episode of We Outside, I join a group of Black women in Columbus, Ohio, as they lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement with GirlTrek, a national movement dedicated to healing, advocacy, and transforming Black women’s health. Founded by two friends in 2010, GirlTrek now counts over 1.3 million members, inspiring women to walk for wellness and mobilize their communities for change. Columbus crew leader Renee Smith and fellow GirlTrekkers share firsthand what it feels like to find sisterhood and joy, just by putting one foot in front of the other.

