Coming Soon: Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives
In our upcoming six episode podcast, hosts Juliet Fromholt and Jocelyn Robinson will share gems from WYSO’s extensive archive, featuring the work of women musicians, and women hosts and presenters in different stages of the station’s history. The podcast series will celebrate women’s voices past and present, and look at the role those voices were given in the local and national music scenes with a critical lens.
Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode.