Coming Soon: Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices, Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives

By Jocelyn Robinson,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
In our upcoming six episode podcast, hosts Juliet Fromholt and Jocelyn Robinson will share gems from WYSO’s extensive archive, featuring the work of women musicians, and women hosts and presenters in different stages of the station’s history. The podcast series will celebrate women’s voices past and present, and look at the role those voices were given in the local and national music scenes with a critical lens.

Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, Ohio-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist. As an educator, Robinson has taught transdisciplinary literature courses incorporating critical cultural theory and her scholarship in self-definition and identity. She also teaches community-based and college-level classes in digital storytelling and narrative journalism.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
