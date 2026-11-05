Book Nook: 'Moby-Dick in Pictures: One Drawing for Every Page' by Matt Kish

Oftentimes I will miss books when they come out in hardcover. If they get reissued in paperback I will get a second chance to interview the creators of those works. In the case of the massive tome "Moby-Dick in Pictures: One Drawing for Every Page" by Matt Kish I got extremely lucky because the book came out years ago and I had not been aware it existed.

Well, it just got reissued in a mammoth new edition and I must admit that I am thoroughly impressed.

Matt Kish has had a lifelong interest in the classic novel Moby Dick by Herman Melville. He decided that he was going to illustrate the book page by page. And he was going to produce a new illustration every single day until he had completed this monstrous project. His artwork is a amazing and he did it; over 500 illustrations. The book weighs about five pounds!

Hearing him describe the project and how he went about it is

mesmerizing. The medium of radio is profoundly magnificent for creating mental images for our listeners that will then hopefully inspire them to track down this astounding book. Listen to this conversation, I think your interest in the work and his stunning accomplishment will be piqued.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

