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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sufic Madness' by Farzana Moon

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
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When I think about writers who publish lots of books, I usually zero in on famous ones like Nora Roberts or James Patterson. They seem to put
out new books every few months. When I consider incredibly productive authors in Southwest Ohio, I always think of Springfield's Farzana Moon.

Over the years that I have been hosting this show I have been aware of her prodigious output because she has kept me informed yet I had never asked her to appear as a guest on the program, until now. Oversight corrected.

A few years ago she came to a talk I gave at the Clark County Public Library. Of course she had a new book for me. She is prolific and
persistent, but in the nicest way. When she contacted me about her new poetry collection "Sufic Madness" I realized that it really was past
time to invite her to join me for a radio conversation.

We had this one, it was delightful! I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed having it.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas