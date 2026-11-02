Book Nook: 'Sufic Madness' by Farzana Moon

When I think about writers who publish lots of books, I usually zero in on famous ones like Nora Roberts or James Patterson. They seem to put

out new books every few months. When I consider incredibly productive authors in Southwest Ohio, I always think of Springfield's Farzana Moon.

Over the years that I have been hosting this show I have been aware of her prodigious output because she has kept me informed yet I had never asked her to appear as a guest on the program, until now. Oversight corrected.

A few years ago she came to a talk I gave at the Clark County Public Library. Of course she had a new book for me. She is prolific and

persistent, but in the nicest way. When she contacted me about her new poetry collection "Sufic Madness" I realized that it really was past

time to invite her to join me for a radio conversation.

We had this one, it was delightful! I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed having it.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

