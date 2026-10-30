Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Jean Houston and 'Jump Time'

Jean Houston made several appearances on the program over the years. Her first visit took place thirty years ago when she passed through Dayton on book tour for her memoir "A Mythic Life." She made a deep impression

on this interviewer. She was a visionary, a brilliant thinker, and an amazing teller of stories.

Jean Houston died earlier this year.

Twenty-six years ago she appeared on the show to discuss her book "Jump Time: Shaping Your Future In A World of Radical Change." She had been an early

adopter of the internet and in this book she seemed to be foretelling the rise of what we now call artificial intelligence. Ms. Houston always

seemed to be surfing on the wave of what was happening and what might be possible. She was involved in the U.S.government's experiments with LSD during the 1960s, when the drug was still legal, and she wrote her first book about those research projects with psychedelics.

During this interview she talked about her work with First Lady Hillary Clinton during the Clinton administration. Houston had been working with

Ms. Clinton to assist her with the writing of a book. The tabloids got wind of their collaboration and blew everything out of proportion by making absurd claims that they had been conducting seances with people

like the late Eleanor Roosevelt. During our conversation 26 years ago Jean Houston clarified what had actually taken place and how the media distorted those facts.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

