Book Nook: 'The Thrice-Bound Fool' by Christopher Buehlman

Christopher Buehlman returned to our airwaves to discuss his latest novel set in a place where goblins are rampaging and his heroic protagonists are navigating perils that are ominous yet somehow delightful, and frequently amusing.

This is the sequel to his first book in this series but it is also the third book. Now how is that possible? Well, after he put out that first one, "The Black-Tongued Thief," he followed it up with a prequel, "The Daughter's War." Read these books in that publishing order and it will begin to make sense.

A lot has happened in the author's life since his last appearance on the show: he had his first New York Times bestseller recently and amazingly that book took 14 years to do it. Listen to this interview to find out how that happened and the fascinating publishing saga that has carried

Buehlman to this point in his career.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

