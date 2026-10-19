Book Nook: 'Racist By Design: Two Centuries of US Immigration Control' by Kelly Lytle Hernández

Now and then a book comes along that I consider to be a must read. This book is one of those.

The author takes us all the way back to the 1790s and the Haitian Revolution to show readers how this country from its very inception has attempted to keep out those who were being judged by powerful people as being undesirable. Attempts to suppress Haitian migration go back to the United State's founding fathers — enslavers who did not want anyone from a newly freed Black republic to reach our shores.

The process of exclusion of certain immigrants continues today and it has rarely slowed. Understanding this history of national immigration control helps us comprehend how it happened, what has kept it happening, and the attempts that were made to reverse it over the centuries.

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