Book Nook: 'The Talking Bone' by Rene Denfeld

Rene Denfeld's day job is death penalty investigator. Over the course of

numerous novels she has touched upon those experiences in fictional

ways. In her latest, The Talking Bone," she goes deeper, right to the

bone.

Her protagonist is Ruby and she's racing time in trying to get a man

exonerated in Georgia where he is two weeks away from execution. An

impossibility it would seem. But that's why we read novels, right? We

want to experience things that don't seem possible. When you finish

reading this book I want you to think about what an experience you just

had, then go back and read her other books. Every one of them is worth

your time.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

