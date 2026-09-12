Book Nook: 'The Oxford Guide to Scandals and Lies' by Kate Westbury

Over the years that I have been talking to writers about their work, I

have had a number of opportunities to speak to them right as their first

books were being released. They are usually fairly excited about i,t and

I will admit that I am as well.

When I spoke to Kate Westbury about her novel "The Oxford Guide to

Scandals and Lies," it was the day before the official publication date

and she told me she felt nervous. This was a big deal, members of her

writing group had gathered together in Alabama to be there with her on

that special day. They had flown in from all over the country.

This is an auspicious debut. It is a spy novel set among the hallowed

halls of Oxford University. The publisher seems confident that it will

attract a readership; the first printing is 100,000 copies.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

