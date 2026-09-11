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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Dayton Ink: The First Century of the Dayton Daily News ~ 1898 – 1998'

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT
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Editor's Note: Ron Rollins is chair of the board for Miami Valley Public Media.

In 1998, to celebrate the centennial of the Dayton Daily News, the
newspaper published a retrospective volume: "Dayton Ink: The First
Century of the Dayton Daily News ~ 1898 – 1998." Ron Rollins was one of
the editors of that book, which was written by Teresa Zumwald. He came out
to the station to talk about it. At that time, Ron Rollins was the
features editor for the Dayton Daily News.

Being the newsman that he is, Rollins was able to compress an enormous
amount of information in to that program. I have heard from a number of
listeners who were impressed by the breadth of his knowledge.

In 2004, Ron Rollins asked me to write a column about books for the
Dayton Daily News and the other papers in the Cox Ohio chain. As a
freelancer over the next 22 years I contributed 1149 weekly columns and
thoroughly enjoyed doing so. That column was also "The Book Nook" and I
published my last one for those newspapers in August 2026.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas