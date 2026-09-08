Best of the Book Nook: 'Teeth' by Hugh Gallagher

When Hugh Gallagher appeared on the show during the previous century he

was on a roll. His novel "Teeth" was going to be released the following

day. In those early days of the internet, he was a precursor to the

so-called "influencers" of today. A college admissions essay had vaulted

him into a level of fame that bordered on the future online phenomenon

of going viral. Hugh Gallagher had gotten a huge boost in his writing

career when John Kennedy Jr., the son of the former president,

introduced him to Jan Wenner, the publisher of Rolling Stone. Gallagher

began writing for that magazine and several others. He was schmoozing

with celebrities. His novel was about to set the world ablaze (he hoped)

as he was setting out on a book tour that had been expanded because he

was going to hopefully become such a hot commodity.

So, what happened? Well, on the day I spoke to this author he was

apparently near the peak of his celebrity. The following year, his mentor

John Kennedy died in a tragic plane crash. I'm not sure how that might

have impacted Hugh Gallagher. From what I can glean online

he has kept at it but his viral days seem to be behind him. Or not?

Maybe we will still hear more from him. The world is funny that way.

Plus, we had a little extra time at the end of the show, so if you

listen to the last five minutes you can hear me talk about how I choose

the books that I feature on the show.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

