Book Nook: 'Disguised as a Poem: My Years Teaching Poetry at San Quentin' by Judith Tannenbaum

(Original recording made in 2001)

Twenty-five years ago, Judith Tannenbaum made her sole appearance on the program

to talk about her memoir "Disguised as a Poem: My Years Teaching Poetry

at San Quentin." Millions of Americans are incarcerated, out of sight. Prisons are not pleasant places.

In this powerful book, Judith Tannenbaum describes what it was

like to work with men who were mostly locked up forever, until they

died. Under her tutelage, some of them blossomed as poets.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

