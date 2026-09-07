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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Disguised as a Poem: My Years Teaching Poetry at San Quentin' by Judith Tannenbaum

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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(Original recording made in 2001)

Twenty-five years ago, Judith Tannenbaum made her sole appearance on the program
to talk about her memoir "Disguised as a Poem: My Years Teaching Poetry
at San Quentin." Millions of Americans are incarcerated, out of sight. Prisons are not pleasant places.

In this powerful book, Judith Tannenbaum describes what it was
like to work with men who were mostly locked up forever, until they
died. Under her tutelage, some of them blossomed as poets.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas