Best of the Book Nook: 'State of Mind' by John Katzenbach

(Original recording made in 1997)

Almost 30 years ago I did my only interview with John Katzenbach. He was

a best selling author then and he still is. We had quite the discussion

that day about serial killers, what motivates them? Are serial killers

walking among us? This novel "State of Mind" totally creeped me out. I

could not stop reading it.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

