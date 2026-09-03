Best of the Book Nook: 'The Campaign' by Marilyn Tucker Quayle and Nancy Tucker Northcott

Thirty years ago, I interviewed Marilyn Tucker Quayle for a novel she

co-wrote with her sister, Nancy Tucker Northcott. Mrs. Quayle's husband

Dan Quayle had been the running mate of George H.W. Bush. Bush was

President Ronald Reagan's VP for two terms. In 1988, when Reagan left

office, Bush ran to replace his former boss and chose Mr. Quayle as his

running mate. That pair won the election against the Democrat ticket of

Michael Dukakis and Geraldine Ferraro but they only served that one

term; in 1992 The Democrat ticket of Bill Clinton and Al Gore dashed

their reelection hopes. The Quayles returned to Indiana where Mrs.

Quayle began writing fiction with her sister. "The Campaign" was their

second novel written together.

Thirty years ago, I still conducted live interviews with authors every

weekday at 2:06 p.m. after NPR's news headlines ran. If guests were not

available to do live interviews during that hour I usually did not book

them, with a few rare exceptions. If an author was notable enough and I

was determined enough occasionally I would tape shows in advance as I do

now. Here are some of the rare exceptions I made: Peter Ustinov, David

McCullough, Bob Garfield, and Marilyn Quayle.

I really wanted to speak to Marilyn Quayle - I shall confess to having had

some ulterior motives. Mrs. Quayle was coming through Dayton on book

tour and not too long after that her husband would be passing through

the area to publicize a non-fiction book he had written. I really wanted

to snag an interview with Dan Quayle and hoped if things went smoothly

with his spouse that could improve my chances.

As you listen to my conversation with our former Second Lady no doubt

you will note that I was on my best behavior. Some might even accuse me

of being a bit obsequious! With this archival show I have included our

chit chat before the interview began and also after it concluded when I

shamelessly asked her to put in a good word for me with her husband.

Alas, I never got an interview with Dan Quayle and I have always

regretted it. I was not too proud to beg, or even to toady.

Would I have had the nerve to ask Mr. Quayle about the notorious "potato

incident?" We'll never know. Look it up. As I was listening to this

updated version of this broadcast I noticed an obvious error. I said

that the Bush/Quayle ticket failed to win the 1994 election, it was

actually 1992.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.