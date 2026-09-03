Best of the Book Nook: 'Beyond Boundaries: Humans and Animals' by Barbara Noske

(Original recording made in 1997)

Almost 30 years ago I had my only conversation with the scholar Barbara

Noske. A native of Holland, she was in Canada on the day we had this

telephone discussion.

Do you believe animals have feelings? Humans have feelings, but then we

are really just animals, right? We went deep into this subject-my guest

was a woman with strong opinions.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

