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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Beyond Boundaries: Humans and Animals' by Barbara Noske

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 3, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
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(Original recording made in 1997)

Almost 30 years ago I had my only conversation with the scholar Barbara
Noske. A native of Holland, she was in Canada on the day we had this
telephone discussion.

Do you believe animals have feelings? Humans have feelings, but then we
are really just animals, right? We went deep into this subject-my guest
was a woman with strong opinions.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas