Book Nook: 'Girl to Country' by Amy Rigby

In 1996 Amy Rigby released her first solo album "Diary of a Mod

Housewife." In 1996 I was the music director at WYSO — we had her album in

heavy rotation. She came through our area on tour and stopped by our

studios to perform some songs from the album on the music show I hosted

every weekday, "Afternoon Excursions." We had a lovely time that day.

Thirty years later that album still holds up beautifully. I consider it

to be a masterpiece.

A few years ago Amy published a memoir, "Girl to City." Over the years

we reconnected on Twitter-I was excited about having her appear as a

guest again on WYSO, this time in the Book Nook. Peter Hayes digitized

the tape I had made of Amy's on-air performance from 1996 and we

interspersed musical segments with our conversation about her book for

that interview.

Amy recently published a second memoir, "Girl to Country," which picks

up chronologically right after the release of "Mod Housewife." In this

new book she takes us to Nashville where she had moved to try to become

a successful songwriter in that hotbed of country music. This second

memoir is also a love story as we find out how Amy became smitten with

an English musician, Wreckless Eric, and how they eventually fell in

love and were married.

They live in the UK now. I finally tracked her down to record this

interview when she was back in the U.S. to attend the Folk Alliance

conference in New Orleans. Amy is a fantastic songwriter and her

literary pursuits are just as compelling.