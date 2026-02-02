Book Nook: 'Wreck Your Heart' by Lori Rader-Day
Lori Rader-Day's latest standalone mystery is one of the hotter
thrillers these days. It was just featured in People Magazine. The
author has been around for a while but this was the first time she has
ever appeared on this program.
Rader-Day's protagonist, Dahlia "Doll" DeVine is a singer with a country
band who has overcome a lot of obstacles in her life. As this story
opens she is encountering quite a few more roadblocks and difficulties.
But she's tough and we have confidence that she will endure somehow.