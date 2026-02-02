© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Wreck Your Heart' by Lori Rader-Day

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:56 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Lori Rader-Day
/
Contributed

Lori Rader-Day's latest standalone mystery is one of the hotter
thrillers these days. It was just featured in People Magazine. The
author has been around for a while but this was the first time she has
ever appeared on this program.

Rader-Day's protagonist, Dahlia "Doll" DeVine is a singer with a country
band who has overcome a lot of obstacles in her life. As this story
opens she is encountering quite a few more roadblocks and difficulties.
But she's tough and we have confidence that she will endure somehow.

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
