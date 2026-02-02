© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Big Stone Gap' by Adriana Trigiani

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:57 PM EST
a book cover that says "big stone gap"
Adriana Trigiana
/
Contributed

(Original recording made in 2001)

Adriana Trigiani was on book tour for the paperback release of her first
novel "Big Stone Gap" when she came through Dayton and made a visit to
our studios in Yellow Springs. During our conversation she talked about
how the book was an homage to her home town in Virginia. She also went
into quite a bit of detail about how she had become a writer for
television and what a miraculous chain of events opened the door to that
career.

On the Saturday that this evergreen program aired I was stopped by
several people in Yellow Springs who told me how much they had enjoyed
hearing it. We never know what treasures we'll unearth next in our Book
Nook archives.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
