Best of the Book Nook: 'Big Stone Gap' by Adriana Trigiani
(Original recording made in 2001)
Adriana Trigiani was on book tour for the paperback release of her first
novel "Big Stone Gap" when she came through Dayton and made a visit to
our studios in Yellow Springs. During our conversation she talked about
how the book was an homage to her home town in Virginia. She also went
into quite a bit of detail about how she had become a writer for
television and what a miraculous chain of events opened the door to that
career.
On the Saturday that this evergreen program aired I was stopped by
several people in Yellow Springs who told me how much they had enjoyed
hearing it. We never know what treasures we'll unearth next in our Book
Nook archives.