Best of the Book Nook: 'Big Stone Gap' by Adriana Trigiani

(Original recording made in 2001)

Adriana Trigiani was on book tour for the paperback release of her first

novel "Big Stone Gap" when she came through Dayton and made a visit to

our studios in Yellow Springs. During our conversation she talked about

how the book was an homage to her home town in Virginia. She also went

into quite a bit of detail about how she had become a writer for

television and what a miraculous chain of events opened the door to that

career.

On the Saturday that this evergreen program aired I was stopped by

several people in Yellow Springs who told me how much they had enjoyed

hearing it. We never know what treasures we'll unearth next in our Book

Nook archives.

