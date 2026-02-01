Best of the Book Nook: 'Heaven in High Gear' by Joan Brady
Thirty years ago a former nurse named Joan Brady published her first
book "God on a Harley." In that book Brady imagined that she had met a
handsome young man who rode a motorcycle and that this fellow tuned out
to be God. She had a really difficult time getting it published but once
she did it became a huge bestseller and at the time 29 years ago when
she came by the WYSO studios to do a live interview for her follow up
book, "Heaven in High Gear," that first book was being turned into a
major motion picture.
During our conversation that day we talked about how that first book had
impacted her life and what a struggle it was for her to finally break
through as a writer. We also talked about both of her books.