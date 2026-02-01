© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Heaven in High Gear' by Joan Brady

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Thirty years ago a former nurse named Joan Brady published her first
book "God on a Harley." In that book Brady imagined that she had met a
handsome young man who rode a motorcycle and that this fellow tuned out
to be God. She had a really difficult time getting it published but once
she did it became a huge bestseller and at the time 29 years ago when
she came by the WYSO studios to do a live interview for her follow up
book, "Heaven in High Gear," that first book was being turned into a
major motion picture.

During our conversation that day we talked about how that first book had
impacted her life and what a struggle it was for her to finally break
through as a writer. We also talked about both of her books.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
