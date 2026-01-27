Best of the Book Nook: "Bin Laden, Islam & America's New 'War on Terrorism'" by As'ad AbuKhalil

(Original recording made in 2002)

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 was a perfectly gorgeous day. Late summer,

blue skies, ideal temperatures in SW Ohio. We were in our regular

Tuesday staff meeting that morning at WYSO when we heard the news; a jet

had just crashed into the World Trade Center in New York. Then

everything changed. By the end of that day our regular programming was

being pre-empted for special news coverage. For the next couple of weeks

my weekday afternoon music program was getting pre-empted to present

call-in programs to discuss the impact of these historic events.

President George W. Bush instantly declared that a War on Terror was now

underway. Across America thousands of cars and trucks displayed American

flags fluttering on their antennas. With this surge of patriotism and

anger in full force several weeks later we began bombing Afghanistan.

You see that was the country where Osama Bin Laden, the Saudi who was

said to have been the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks was supposedly

hiding. Almost all the hijackers were also Saudis but Saudi Arabia was

our ally then, as they are now, and attacking that country was

apparently never even considered.The hunt for Osama Bin Laden had begun.

As'ad AbuKhalil was a scholar living and teaching in California. A

native of Lebanon, As'ad AbuKhalil was asked to write a book about these

events and the impact that they were having on Muslims and in

particular, Arab-Americans like him. He rushed to complete this book-it

was a published just a few months after 9/11, in February, 2002.

This interview is a snapshot of that time and that history. The War on

Terror is endless. Today our current government is quickly declaring

that if you oppose what they are doing then you must be a terrorist.

Think about that as you listen to this program we recorded 24 years ago.

