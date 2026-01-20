© 2026 WYSO

Book Nook

A Living Landmark: The Story of Carillon Historical Park | Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 20, 2026 at 9:21 AM EST
"A Living Landmark: The Story of Carillon Historical Park" by Alex Heckman and Steve Lucht

For our first program of 2026, we were joined in studio by two gentlemen from Carillon Historical Park. They are the co-authors of "A Living Landmark: The Story of Carillon Historical Park." Alex Heckman is a vice president for that organization, and Steve Lucht is a curator there. We had a lively discussion about the history of this Dayton institution.

And it was wonderful to see Steve Lucht. He worked at WYSO for a number of years, and I had not seen him since 2003. When I hosted the Excursions music program every weekday back in those days, Steve engineered many performances by musicians who appeared as guests on the program.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
