A Living Landmark: The Story of Carillon Historical Park | Book Nook

For our first program of 2026, we were joined in studio by two gentlemen from Carillon Historical Park. They are the co-authors of "A Living Landmark: The Story of Carillon Historical Park." Alex Heckman is a vice president for that organization, and Steve Lucht is a curator there. We had a lively discussion about the history of this Dayton institution.

And it was wonderful to see Steve Lucht. He worked at WYSO for a number of years, and I had not seen him since 2003. When I hosted the Excursions music program every weekday back in those days, Steve engineered many performances by musicians who appeared as guests on the program.

