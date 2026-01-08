© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Jack DuVall on nonviolent resistance history: "A Force More Powerful"

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:59 PM EST
Book cover for "A Force More Powerful: A Century of Nonviolent Conflict" by Peter Ackerman and Jack DuVall, featuring silhouettes of protesters against a sunrise sky with a Philadelphia Inquirer quote reading "Skillful... Sweeping... Splendid"
Peter Ackerman and Jack DuVall
/
Contributed
"A Force More Powerful: A Century of Nonviolent Conflict" by Peter Ackerman and Jack DuVall

In 1999, Jack DuVall was in Yellow Springs to discuss a book he co-wrote as a companion piece to the PBS documentary "A Force More Powerful." During this conversation, we looked back at nonviolent actions that were effective in Russia, India, Denmark, Poland, and the United States. The author explained why some tactics can work while others do not.

In India, the nonviolent protests of the British salt tax were highly effective. In Denmark under Nazi occupation, the ingenuity of the nonviolent approaches they took, once it was shown that violent resistance wasn't working, was truly ingenious. In Poland, the Solidarity Movement employed tactics that eventually toppled the Communist regime.

This is a fascinating and truly timeless study of this history and the various nonviolent approaches that have worked in the past.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook InterviewsAuthorsBooksconflict resolutionNonviolence
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
