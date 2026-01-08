Jack DuVall on nonviolent resistance history: "A Force More Powerful"

In 1999, Jack DuVall was in Yellow Springs to discuss a book he co-wrote as a companion piece to the PBS documentary "A Force More Powerful." During this conversation, we looked back at nonviolent actions that were effective in Russia, India, Denmark, Poland, and the United States. The author explained why some tactics can work while others do not.

In India, the nonviolent protests of the British salt tax were highly effective. In Denmark under Nazi occupation, the ingenuity of the nonviolent approaches they took, once it was shown that violent resistance wasn't working, was truly ingenious. In Poland, the Solidarity Movement employed tactics that eventually toppled the Communist regime.

This is a fascinating and truly timeless study of this history and the various nonviolent approaches that have worked in the past.

