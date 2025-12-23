© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Chris Maser on vision, leadership, and sustainability on the Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:48 PM EST
"Vision and Leadership in Sustainable Development" by Chris Maser

Chris Maser is one of our most articulate voices on sustainable development. Since his only appearance on the program in 1998, he has published another 30 books. Last year, at age 86, he published two more.

Here's a statement from his website that captures his philosophy: "Having learned little or nothing from history, we humans are currently destroying the very environment from which our society sprang and on which it relies for continuance. Moreover, every decision we make, wise or unwise, becomes the irrevocable legacy we pass to all generations, and we give them no voice."

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
