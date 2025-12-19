© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

'Adopting Grace': Anna Jinja on Korean adoption, identity and Iowa

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST
Book cover for "Adopting Grace" by Anna Jinja featuring an illustrated family holding hands — two adults with corn cob heads in casual Midwestern clothing and a child with a bamboo plant head in a pink shirt and orange boots — against a cream background
Anna Jinja
Contributed
"Adopting Grace" by Anna Jinja, a novel exploring Korean adoption, identity and belonging in Iowa

I have known the author who writes under the pen name Anna Jinja for many years. I knew enough about her to realize her new novel is very much influenced by her own life.

Jinja was adopted as a child. She came from Korea and grew up in Iowa. Her literary protagonist, Grace, followed the same path — adopted from Korea with a Midwestern upbringing. But from there, the fiction diverges. Grace is a seamstress. The author wasn't, but her mother was.

In "Adopting Grace," we learn what it was like for the author and her fictional alter ego to blend into a very different terrain, and we hopefully gain a fresh understanding of the challenges adoptees can face. Another powerful theme in this story is our cultural obsession with the appearances of young women and the lengths society will go to in absurd quests to satisfy a constantly changing, virtually impossible standard.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
