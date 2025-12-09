John K. Bollard's 'Protesting With Rosa Parks' and 70 years of protest

Seventy years ago, Rosa Parks refused to yield her seat on that bus in Alabama. The Montgomery bus boycott followed. A young preacher named the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. got involved in the protests. Rosa Parks bravely altered the course of history.

Over the years, there were many others who refused to go along with segregation and racial discrimination in transportation. In his new book, John K. Bollard tells us the stories of nearly 100 other brave individuals who fought back, some of them doing so at a heavy cost.

As we mark the 70th anniversary of her fateful bus ride, we need to remember all these lesser-known individuals who were also truly courageous people.

