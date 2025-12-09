© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

John K. Bollard's 'Protesting With Rosa Parks' and 70 years of protest

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Book cover for "Protesting With Rosa Parks: From Stagecoaches to Driving While Black" by John K. Bollard, featuring historical images of a steam locomotive, bus, steamboat and vintage railroad ticket
John K. Bollard
/
Contributed
"Protesting With Rosa Parks: From Stagecoaches to Driving While Black" by John K. Bollard chronicles nearly 100 activists who challenged transportation segregation from the 1830s to today.

Seventy years ago, Rosa Parks refused to yield her seat on that bus in Alabama. The Montgomery bus boycott followed. A young preacher named the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. got involved in the protests. Rosa Parks bravely altered the course of history.

Over the years, there were many others who refused to go along with segregation and racial discrimination in transportation. In his new book, John K. Bollard tells us the stories of nearly 100 other brave individuals who fought back, some of them doing so at a heavy cost.

As we mark the 70th anniversary of her fateful bus ride, we need to remember all these lesser-known individuals who were also truly courageous people.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook Freedom SummerMartin Luther King Jr.segregationtransportation budgetCivil Rights
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
