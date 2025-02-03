Laketran, Geuaga Transit honor Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks with week-long tribute

Public transit agencies in Lake and Geauga counties are paying tribute this week to Rosa Parks’ contributions to transit access and the Civil Rights Movement.

Throughout the week, Laketran and Geauga Transit will block off the first seat on each bus in honor of Rosa Parks. The reserved seats will feature a picture of Parks to highlight her courage and commitment to equality.

"It's part of transit [history] in the U.S.," Laketran CEO Ben Capelle said. "We want to make sure people remember that and that they remember what people have fought for, and in some cases died for."

Parks, born on Feb. 4, 1913, refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated city bus in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1955, inspiring the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott. It was a catalyst for desegregation and the modern Civil Rights movement.

Her actions highlight a commitment to equity and equality in the public transit sector that is still needed today, Capelle said.

"A road doesn't discriminate. A bus should be the same way," he said. "We're here for anybody, whether you're rich, poor, no matter what color you are, no matter anything else. ... You have to get places, and we want you to know, at least at Laketran, that we're open to anybody."

Laketran Laketran Driver Monica Evans sitting next to the seat marked reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. Throughout the week of February 3rd, the first seat on Laketran and Geauga Transit buses will be reserved for a tribute commemorating Parks' commitment to public transit equity and impact on the modern Civil Rights Movement.

The NAACP of Lake County partnered with the transit agencies on the tribute for the third year. Laketran's commitment to accessible transit helped establish the partnership, and the tribute, former NAACP of Lake County President Pam Gibbs said.

"They were always at the forefront of making sure there were equal availability for rides, equal availability for all people to get on and off that bus," Gibbs said, "and they've expanded their routes to include people who might be underserved."

But the tribute also serves as a reminder that Rosa Parks' story is about much more than a woman needing a seat on the bus, Gibbs said.

"She stood for everybody should be able to get on and off this bus. Everybody should sit in every single location," she said. "There should not be any anything that makes you stand off because you're a different look than me.'

Riders can see the tribute for themselves through Saturday, and are encouraged to take pictures with the sign while riding.

"When people take selfies, it's kind of like bringing her up into the future with us," Gibbs said. "It brings her front and center for history and for our next generation and our next, next generation to learn about her and how important she was."

NAACP of Lake County is offering free all-day bus passes to riders interested in seeing the tribute. The passes are available for pick-up at Painesville Furniture & Carpet in Painesville.

As riders engage with the tribute over the coming days, Capelle said he hopes it serves as a reminder to not repeat history.

"We have to always be very careful not to relive our past," Capelle said. "The way that you avoid that is by remembering your past and honoring it and communicating it to people."