Book Nook

Otto Penzler on 'Golden Age Christmas Mysteries' and 50 years in crime

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Book cover for "Golden Age Christmas Mysteries" edited by Otto Penzler, featuring green Christmas trees against a red background, part of the American Mystery Classics series.
Otto Penzler
Contributed
"Golden Age Christmas Mysteries," edited by Otto Penzler, collects seasonal crime stories from masters of the genre including John D. MacDonald, Stanley Ellin and Mary Roberts Rinehart. (Cover image courtesy of American Mystery Classics)

Otto Penzler is one of my literary heroes. During our most recent conversation, I asked him to provide listeners with his bio. He got started on it, then admitted it might take another four hours to complete. Such a life. What a career.

Penzler had been a sportswriter. He explained how he made the transitions to book publisher, bookstore owner and book collector. He has done it all, including serving as the editor of numerous collections like this latest trove of mystery classics with holiday twists.

I have so many favorites in this book. Here are some of the greatest writers from the golden age of the genre. Otto Penzler sure knows how to pick them.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
