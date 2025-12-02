Otto Penzler on 'Golden Age Christmas Mysteries' and 50 years in crime

Otto Penzler is one of my literary heroes. During our most recent conversation, I asked him to provide listeners with his bio. He got started on it, then admitted it might take another four hours to complete. Such a life. What a career.

Penzler had been a sportswriter. He explained how he made the transitions to book publisher, bookstore owner and book collector. He has done it all, including serving as the editor of numerous collections like this latest trove of mystery classics with holiday twists.

I have so many favorites in this book. Here are some of the greatest writers from the golden age of the genre. Otto Penzler sure knows how to pick them.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

